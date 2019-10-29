Breaking News
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TEUM, SDC and SONM of Upcoming Deadlines

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TEUM, SDC and SONM of Upcoming Deadlines

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TEUM)

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pareteum-corporation

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SDC)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of SmileDirectClub in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.  The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-smiledirectclub-inc.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SONM)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Sonim in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.  Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sonim-technologies-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at [email protected], or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.