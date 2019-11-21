SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of UA, UAA, TIGR and TEUM of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA)

Class Period: August 3, 2016 – November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures. The investigations are examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. After years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since. That same day, the Company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission since July 2017.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ GS: TIGR)

Class Period: March 20, 2019 – May 16, 2019, including those investors who acquired Fintech ADRs pursuant or traceable to its initial public offering March 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on May 17, 2019, during pre-market hours, Fintech issued a press release announcing its unaudited first quarter 2019 financial results—the Company’s first quarterly earnings announcement following the IPO (the “1Q19 Press Release”). In that press release, Fintech disclosed a 4.1% decrease in commissions, noting that “[i]nvestors were relatively risk averse at beginning of this year which leads to moderated trading activities and a slight decrease in trading commission.” The 1Q19 Press Release also disclosed, among other issues, that Fintech’s operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company had begun to skyrocket as a result of increases in expenses related to employee headcount, employee compensation and benefits, and office space and leasehold improvements, as well as rapid customer growth, expanded market data usage for its customers, and additional professional expenses as a listed company.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TEUM)

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

