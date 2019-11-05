SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of ZEN and IRBT of Upcoming Deadlines

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 – October 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, prior to September 24, 2019, a third party alerted Zendesk to the fact that the personally identifiable data of its chat and support accounts had been breached.  By September 24, 2019, the Company’s internal investigation had revealed that some 10,000 accounts opened before November 2016 had been breached.  On October 2, 2019, Zendesk for the first time publicly disclosed the data breach, stating that the data breach only affected customers who had signed up prior to November 1, 2016.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-zendesk-inc      

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IRBT)

Class Period: November 22, 2016 – October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 22, 2019, after the close of trading, iRobot issued a press release reporting third quarter 2019 financial results.  iRobot cut the high end of its revenue expectations for the year, from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion, and said it rolled back price increases after a “suboptimal” customer response.  iRobot reported increased inventory levels once again, with third quarter 2019 ending inventory of $248 million or 149 DII compared to the $161 million or 113 DII a year prior.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-irobot-corporation          

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at [email protected], or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

