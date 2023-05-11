NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Amgen Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AMGN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (b) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (c) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which the Company had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (d) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (e) Amgen had failed to comply with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (f) Amgen’s refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed the Company to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

DEADLINE: May 12, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/amgen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=39205&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AMGN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 12, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

