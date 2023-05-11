NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: July 15, 2019 to February 22, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (ii) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (iii) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into “triple-net leases,” which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

