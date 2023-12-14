NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Sunnova Energy International Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: December 12, 2018 to December 12, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: On December 8, 2023, Sunnova shares fell sharply following news that the House Energy Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senate Energy Committee member John Barrasso seek documents and communications between the Energy Department and Sunnova Energy Corp. related to a $3 billion partial loan guarantee for firm following what the lawmakers call “disturbing” reports about the firm’s business practices. The letter sent by U.S. lawmakers points out several predatory business practices whereby Sunnova allegedly takes advantage of elderly homeowners and sells them solar power contracts shortly before their death.

DEADLINE: January 1, 3001 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sunnova-loss-submission-form/?id=59783&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NOVA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 1, 3001. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

