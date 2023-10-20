NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Shareholders who purchased shares of TNDM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 3, 2022 to November 2, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts. The truth emerged on November 2, 2022 when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022 Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

DEADLINE: November 7, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of TNDM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 7, 2023.

