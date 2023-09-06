NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 7, 2022 to August 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in NSSC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/napco-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=46504&from=3

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. NEWS – NSSC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold (“COGS”) and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in NAPCO you have until October 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased NAPCO securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the NSSC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/napco-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=46504&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com