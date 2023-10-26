NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention Viasat, Inc. (“Viasat”) (NASDAQ: VSAT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Viasat and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On July 12, 2023, Viasat announced an unexpected event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance and capacity of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite. Analysts commenting on Viasat’s “antenna anomaly” raised questions as to their inability to correct the antenna issue which previously occurred to the Company’s ViaSat-2 satellite in 2017. Following this news, Viasat’s stock price fell by $12.24 per share, or approximately 28% to close at $30.74 per share.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Viasat, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

