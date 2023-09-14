NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Apellis”) (NASDAQ: APLS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 28, 2021 and July 28, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Apellis, contact us about potential recovery

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apellis-class-action-submission-form/?prid=47948&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Apellis includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE’s clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors; and (3) therefore, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 2, 2023

Aggrieved Apellis investors only have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

