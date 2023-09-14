NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention Party City Holdco Inc. (“Party City”) (OTC Other: PRTYQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Party City, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/party-city-class-action-submission-form/?prid=47946&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Party City includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources “will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months”; (ii) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (iii) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company’s then-existing liquidity problems; (iv) omitted that the Company’s existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; and (v) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

DEADLINE: October 2, 2023

Aggrieved Party City investors only have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com