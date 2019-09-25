Breaking News
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TXT MDP FTCH VRAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019
Class Period: January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018

Get additional information about TXT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/textron-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019
Class Period: January 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019

Get additional information about MDP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Farfetch Limited  (NYSE: FTCH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company’s September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about FTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Class Period: March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019

Get additional information about VRAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/viewray-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected] 

