SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ARPO, ONDS, CHMA, and PFOH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the NASDAQ. If you own ARPO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/arpo/

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc.(“American Robotics”). Pursuant to the agreement, ONDS will acquire American Robotics for (a) cash consideration of approximately $7,500,000, (b) 6,750,000 shares of ONDS common stock, (c) warrants exercisable for 1,875,000 shares of ONDS common stock, and (d) a potential cash payment released to ONDS stockholders from the company’s PPP Loan Escrow Amount. If you own ONDS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/onds/

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc (“Amryt”). Pursuant to the agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.68 based upon Amryt’s ADS’s June 23, 2021 closing price of $11.81.   If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“FMAO”). Pursuant to the agreement, PFOH shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of PFOH common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment. If you own PFOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/pfoh/

