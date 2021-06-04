SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CBAN, WRI, VKIN, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with SouthCrest Financial Group (“SouthCrest”). Under the terms of the agreement, each SouthCrest shareholder will have the right to receive either $10.45 in cash or 0.7318 shares of CBAN common stock in exchange for each share of SouthCrest common stock that they own, subject to proration. If you own CBAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cban/

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation (“Kimco”). Under the terms of the agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $34.11 based upon Kimco’s June 3, 2021 closing price of $22.17. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/  

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (“CEI”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, CEI will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. CEI currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN’s issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. (“LINKBANCORP”).  Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

