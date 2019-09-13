SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, NCI, TRCB, and WAIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own. If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share they own. If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR)