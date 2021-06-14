SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EBSB, ORBC, NTWN, and FI

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. (“Independent”). Pursuant to the agreement, EBSB shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each EBSB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.87 based upon Independent’s June 11, 2021 closing price of $79.51. If you own EBSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ebsb/

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBC shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBC common stock that they hold. If you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group (“Expro”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/