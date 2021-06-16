Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FCBP, FOE, MSGN, and FBC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FCBP, FOE, MSGN, and FBC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp (“Enterprise”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCBP shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock for each FCBP share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $31.89 based upon Enterprise’s June 15, 2021 closing price of $48.29. If you own FCBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/fcbp/

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSGE”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.00 based upon MSGE’s June 15, 2021 closing price of $87.23. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBC shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of NYCB common stock for each FBC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $47.50 based upon NYCB’s June 15, 2021 closing price of $11.83. If you own FBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fbc/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.