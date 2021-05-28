Breaking News
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HWCC, NTWN, TLND, and FI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC (“OmniCable”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold. If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company’s shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group (“Expro”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

