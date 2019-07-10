SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDSO, BID, and DFRG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Paris-based Dassault Systèmes SE. MDSO shareholders will receive $92.25 in cash for each MDSO share they own. If you own MDSO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/medidata-software-inc/

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BidFair USA. BID shareholders will receive $57 for each BID share they own. If you own BID shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sothebys/

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG)