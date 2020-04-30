SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, FG, WLTW, and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OPB by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (“PPBI”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of OPB common stock will receive 0.90 shares of PPBI common stock for each share of OPB that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $19.33 based on PPBI’s April 29, 2020 closing price of $21.48. If you own OPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/opus-bank/

FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“FNF”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FG shareholders can elect to receive either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock for each FG share they own. If you own FNF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fgl-holdings-inc/

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc (“AON”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $183.78 based upon AON’s April 29, 2020 closing price of $170.17. If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)