SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, WLTW, TCO, and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OPB by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (“PPBI”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of OPB common stock will receive 0.90 shares of PPBI common stock for each share of OPB that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.79 based on PPBI’s April 22, 2020 closing price of $17.54.  If you own OPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/opus-bank/  

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc (“AON”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $196.12 based upon AON’s April 22, 2020 closing price of $181.59.  If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/    

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own.  If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (“INTL”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

