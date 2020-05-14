SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STML, PTLA, QES, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by A. Menarini-Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite – S.r.l., a privately-held pharmaceutical company based in Italy. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STML shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and a contingent value right purportedly valued at $1.00 for each STML share that they own. If you own STML shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stemline-therapeutics-inc/

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ALXN”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PTLA shareholders will receive $18.00 for each share of PTLA that they own. If you own PTLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ii/

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each QES share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.57 based upon KLXE’s May 13, 2020 closing price of $1.18. If you own QES shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/quintana-energy-services-inc/

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)