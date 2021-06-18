SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SVBI, CNBKA, SPRT, and RMBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (“Shore”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.08 based upon Shore’s June 17, 2021 closing price of $16.90. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CNBKA shareholders will receive $115.28 in cash for each share of CNBKA common stock that they hold. If you own CNBKA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnbka/

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own. If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) in connection with the company’s acquisition of privately-held RideNow Powersports (“RideNow”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMBL will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RMBL class B stock. If you own RMBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/rmbl/