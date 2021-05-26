Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WBT, SVRH, DSSI, and PFBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WBT, SVRH, DSSI, and PFBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby”). Pursuant to the agreement, WBT’s shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of WBT common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.50 based upon Middleby’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $165.35. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”). Pursuant to the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $9.69 based upon SmartFinancial’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $23.54. If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. (“INSW”). Pursuant to the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $11.31 based upon INSW’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $20.42. If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”). Pursuant to the agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.33 based upon Peoples’ May 25, 2021 closing price of $31.61. If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.