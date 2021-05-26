SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WBT, SVRH, DSSI, and PFBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby”). Pursuant to the agreement, WBT’s shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of WBT common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.50 based upon Middleby’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $165.35. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”). Pursuant to the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $9.69 based upon SmartFinancial’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $23.54. If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. (“INSW”). Pursuant to the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $11.31 based upon INSW’s May 25, 2021 closing price of $20.42. If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”). Pursuant to the agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.33 based upon Peoples’ May 25, 2021 closing price of $31.61. If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/