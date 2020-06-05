SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, QES, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES June 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash. The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to June 30, 2020. If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each QES share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $1.03 based upon KLXE’s June 4, 2020 closing price of $2.13. If you own QES shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/quintana-energy-services-inc/

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)