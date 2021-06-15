SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XOG, MRLN, AMRB, and CADE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, XOG shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza common stock for each XOG share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $56.11 based upon Bonanza’s June 14, 2021 closing price of $47.91. If you own XOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xog/

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold. If you own MRLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mrln/

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp (“BMRC”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.50 based upon BMRC’s June 14, 2021 closing price of $32.18. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/amrb/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank (“BXS”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CADE shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each CADE share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $20.75 based upon BXS’ June 14, 2021 closing price of $29.64. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and CADE shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

