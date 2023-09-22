ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Archer Aviation, Inc. (“Archer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ACHR). The lawsuit alleges Archer made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (ii) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (iii) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (iv) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

