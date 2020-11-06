SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Sands Corp.– LVS; IMPORTANT DEADLINE–LVS

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) from February 27, 2016 through September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Marina Bay Sands, a Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore, casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers had weaknesses; the Marina Bay Sands’ casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company’s anti-money laundering procedures; the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 21, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

[email protected]