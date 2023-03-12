NEW YORK, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)’s sale to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each Evoqua share. If you are an Evoqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI)’s merger with MeridianBet Group. If you are a Golden Matrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)’s merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. Per the merger agreement, pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you are an Infinity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT)’s merger with Cibus. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Calyxt will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company. If you are a Calyxt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

