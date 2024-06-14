NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL)’s sale to Fury Resources, Inc. for $9.80 per share in cash. If you are a Battalion shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ)’s merger with Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Dril-Quip stockholders are expected to own approximately 52% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Dril-Quip shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM)’s merger with OnKure, Inc. Pre-merger Reneo shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company. If you are a Reneo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT)’s sale to an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash. If you are a Perficient shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

