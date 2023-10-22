NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR)’s sale to Kontron America, Incorporated for $1.90 per share of common stock. If you are a Bsquare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC)’s sale to Central Valley Community Bancorp for 0.79 shares of Central Valley common stock for each share of Community West common stock. Following the proposed transaction, existing Community West shareholders will own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Community West shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY)’s merger with Community West Bancshares. Following the proposed transaction, existing Central Valley shareholders will own approximately 63% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Central Valley shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com