NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT)’s sale to an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC for $1.87 per share. If you are an Elevate Credit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)’s sale to Boston Scientific Corporation for $10.00 per share in cash. If you are an Apollo shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.
UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER)’s sale to Thoma Bravo for $7.50 per share. If you are a UserTesting shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
