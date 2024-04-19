NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC)’s sale to Wintrust Financial Corporation. Per the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Macatawa common stock will be converted into the right to receive merger consideration paid in shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust’s average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement. If you are a Macatawa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s sale to Chevron Corporation for 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. If you are a Hess shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC)’s sale to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. for $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of McGrath. If you are a McGrath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s sale to Synopsys, Inc. for $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each ANSYS share. Under the terms of the agreement, ANSYS shareholders are expected to own approximately 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis. If you are an ANSYS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

