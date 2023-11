NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX)’s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $58.00 per share in cash. Additionally, Mirati shareholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right per Mirati share, entitling its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $12.00 in cash upon acceptance by U.S. FDA of a new drug application for MRTX1719 for the treatment of either locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in patients who have received no more than two prior lines of systemic therapy within seven years after the closing of the merger. If you are a Mirati shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s sale to Sega Sammy Creation Inc. for $1.97 per share in cash. If you are a GAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

