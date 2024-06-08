NEW YORK, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG)’s sale to Saltchuk Resources, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash. If you are an Overseas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP)’s proposed sale to Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share. If you are a SPAR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB)’s sale to Southern California Bancorp for 1.590 shares of Southern California common stock for each share of California BanCorp common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, California BanCorp shareholders will own approximately 42.9% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a California BanCorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL)’s merger with California BanCorp. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Southern California shareholders will own approximately 57.1% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Southern California shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

