NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN)’s sale to ShoreView Industries for $13.00 per share. If you are a P&F shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN)’s sale to Syncona Ltd. for $6.50 per American Depositary Share. If you are a Freeline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)’s sale to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.174 shares of Cyclo for each share of Applied Molecular. If you are an Applied Molecular shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX)’s sale to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Kyowa Kirin would acquire all Orchard’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price of $16.00 per ADS in cash. Additionally, a non-transferable contingent value right will be distributed to Orchard shareholders, entitling the holders to a cash payment of $1.00 per ADS related to the approval of OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD in the U.S. If you are an Orchard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

