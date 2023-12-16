NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM)’s merger with Cementos Argos S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Cementos will receive approximately 54.7 million shares of Summit stock and approximately $1.2 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Cementos will own approximately 31% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH)’s sale to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. for $75.00 per share. If you are a Bluegreen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF)’s merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Orrstown shareholders will own approximately 56% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are an Orrstown shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com