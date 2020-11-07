SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RESI, ELY, BLDR

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $13.50 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-stock-merger.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. If you are a Callaway shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/callaway-golf-company-ely-stock-merger-topgolf/.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. If you are a Builders shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-stock-merger-bmc/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]