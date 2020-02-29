SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – FSB, CSFL, DLPH, OPB

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/ .

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)

The investigation concerns whether CenterState and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of CenterState to South State for 0.3001 shares of South State common stock for each share of CenterState. If you are a CenterState shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/centerstate-bank-corporation-csfl-stock-merger-south-state/ .

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

The investigation concerns whether Delphi Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Delphi Technologies to BorgWarner Inc. If you are a Delphi Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-stock-merger-borgwarner/ .

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)

The investigation concerns whether Opus Bank and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, holders of Opus common stock (including holders of Opus Series A preferred stock whose shares will be treated on an as-converted basis) will have the right to receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier common stock for each share of Opus common stock they own. If you are an Opus Bank shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/opus-bank-opb-stock-merger-pacific-premier/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

