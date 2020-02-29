SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – FSCT, TCO, RESI, LM

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

The investigation concerns whether Forescout and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Forescout to Advent International. If you are a Forescout shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/forescout-technologies-inc-merger-stock-advent-international/ .

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

The investigation concerns whether Taubman and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share in cash. If you are a Taubman shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/taubman-centers-inc-merger-stock-simon-property-group/ .

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

The investigation concerns whether Front Yard and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Front Yard to Amherst Residential, LLC for $12.50 per share in cash. If you are a Front Yard shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-merger-stock-amherst-residential/ .

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

The investigation concerns whether Legg Mason and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Legg Mason to Franklin Resources, Inc. for $50.00 per share in cash. If you are a Legg Mason shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legg-mason-inc-merger-stock-franklin-resources/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.