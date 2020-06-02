Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shareholder Investigation: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Investigates Coty, Inc. (NYSE: Coty) After Forbes Reports Kylie Jenner Allegedly Provided Misleading Financial Information

Shareholder Investigation: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Investigates Coty, Inc. (NYSE: Coty) After Forbes Reports Kylie Jenner Allegedly Provided Misleading Financial Information

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Stock Drops At Least 68% Since Beginning of 2020

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of investors of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) into whether Coty and certain of its executives may be liable for potential violations of federal securities laws.  BARJO encourages purchasers of COTY securities as well as anyone with information to assist in this investigation to contact the attorneys below for more information.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner allegedly provided the magazine with misleading information about the value of her cosmetics brand, and that based on public filings by Coty, Kylie Cosmetics was “significantly smaller, and less profitable” than it previously believed and that Kylie Jenner “is not a billionaire.”  On this news, Coty, which had previously acquired a majority stake in Kyle Cosmetics valued at $1.2 billion, dropped 13%, extending its decline to 68% in 2020.  Kylie Jenner denies claims that she was untruthful about the value of her company when it was sold to Coty.

On June 1, 2020, Coty appointed its current chairman as CEO, marking the fourth leader of the cosmetics company in four years, and finalized a $2.5 billion deal to sell a majority stake of its professional beauty and retail hair-care businesses to KKR & Co.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Coty or have information relevant to this matter, the Firm encourages you to contact the Firm’s managing partner, Anthony Barbuto, Esq., at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected]; or Neil Rothstein, Esq. via email at [email protected] to discuss this case and shareholder rights. 

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.