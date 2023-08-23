SAN DIEGO , Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor”) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Rithm Capital Corp.

On July 24, 2023, Sculptor announced that it had entered a deal to be purchased by Rithm Capital Corp. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $11.15 per share in an all-cash offer.

On August 21, 2023, Bloomberg reported that Sculptor received multiple takeover bids that were higher than the $639 million offer it ultimately accepted from Rithm Capital last month. The investigation concerns whether the Sculptor board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Sculptor shares of common stock.

