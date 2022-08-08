SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Professional Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – PFHD)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – PFHD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast”) (Nasdaq -SBCF). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Professional shareholders are to receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. The exchange ratio for the transaction is fixed, which means that the transaction value will fluctuate as a result of changes in Seacoast’s stock price. Based on Seacoast’s closing price of $36.75 per share on August 5, 2022, the implied consideration is $32.74 per share and the transaction is valued at approximately $488.6 million.

The investigation concerns whether the Professional Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Seacoast paying too little for the Company.

