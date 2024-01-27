NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)’s sale to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock. If you are an Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN)’s sale to Syncona Ltd. for $6.50 per American Depositary Share. If you are a Freeline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s sale to affiliates of Blackstone Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a Rover shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX)’s merger with Q32 Bio Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Homology shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a Homology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

