PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius”) in connection with the company’s recent announcement that it would be acquired – and that its stockholders would be cashed out of their Radius investment – at a price of $15.00 per share in cash.

The shareholder complaint alleges that Radius has filed a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and seeks additional disclosures from Radius about the proposed merger.

Kaskela Law’s investigation so far has discovered that the proposed merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, which makes the sales process appear unfair and the $15.00 per share that Radius stockholders are expected to receive from the merger insufficiently low.

Current Radius stockholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to March 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/radius-global-infrastructure/ , for additional information about the Radius investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

