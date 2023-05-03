PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius”) in connection with the company’s recent announcement that it would be acquired – and that its stockholders would be cashed out of their Radius investment – at a price of $15.00 per share in cash.
The shareholder complaint alleges that Radius has filed a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and seeks additional disclosures from Radius about the proposed merger.
Kaskela Law’s investigation so far has discovered that the proposed merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, which makes the sales process appear unfair and the $15.00 per share that Radius stockholders are expected to receive from the merger insufficiently low.
Current Radius stockholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to March 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/radius-global-infrastructure/ , for additional information about the Radius investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
- SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Litigation Against Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options - May 3, 2023
- Wood-Based Panels Industry Overview 2023-2030: Market by Segment, End-User, and Region - May 3, 2023
- Global Cumene Market Report 2023-2030 – Trial Access to Data - May 3, 2023