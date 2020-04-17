SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ZM

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) (NASDAQ: ZM) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Zoom and its shareholders. If you are a Zoom shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected] .

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Zoom’s board of directors or senior management caused Zoom to violate privacy, consumer protection, and securities laws in breach of their fiduciary duties to Zoom and whether Zoom has suffered damages as a result.

On March 30, 2020, news sources reported that the New York Attorney General’s office issued a letter citing “concern[s] that Zoom’s existing security practices might not be sufficient to adapt to the recent and sudden surge in both the volume and sensitivity of data being passed through its network. . . . While Zoom has remediated specific reported security vulnerabilities, we would like to understand whether Zoom has undertaken a broader review of its security practices.”

Further, on March 30, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent out a release warning that it has received multiple reports of Zoom conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

If you are a Zoom shareholder, you may have legal claims against Zoom’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected] .

