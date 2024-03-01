NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI)’s merger with International Game Technology PLC’s Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Everi shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the shares in the combined company. If you are an Everi shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL)’s sale to CoreRx, Inc. for $1.10 per share in cash. If you are a Societal CDMO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX)’s merger with Q32 Bio Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Homology shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a Homology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH)’s merger with LENZ Therapeutics. Graphite shareholders are expected to own approximately 35% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger. If you are a Graphite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

