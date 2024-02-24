NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT)’s sale to affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC for $14.35 per share in cash. If you are a HireRight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s sale to Capital One Financial Corporation for 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Discover shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are a Discover shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)’s merger with Discover Financial Services. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Discover shareholders would receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Capital One shareholders would own approximately 60% of the combined company. If you are a Capital One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE)’s sale to XOMA Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, XOMA would acquire Kinnate for (i) a base cash price of $2.3352 per share and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of the Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger or 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing. If you are a Kinnate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

