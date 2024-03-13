NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN)’s sale to Arcline Investment Management, L.P. for $46.00 per share in cash. If you are a Kaman shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s sale to Hewlett Packard for $40.00 per share. If you are a Juniper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX)’s sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, for each Inhibrx share, Inhibrx shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash, a contingent value right of $5.00, conditioned upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone, and 0.25 shares of a new publicly traded company that will retain Inhibrx’s non-INBRX-101 assets. If you are a Inhibrx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com