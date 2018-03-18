Shares in the red as nervous markets await Fed

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets slipped into the red on Monday as caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike U.S. interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.
